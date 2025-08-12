Deadly clashes reignite between Syrian Army and SDF

Shafaq News – Damascus

Violent clashes erupted between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tal Ma’az, east of Aleppo, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to a ministry statement, two SDF groups attempted to infiltrate army positions around 2:35 a.m., resulting in the death of one Syrian soldier. Army units later responded ''within engagement rules, repelling the infiltration and forcing the attackers to retreat to their original positions.''

Describing the escalation as part of frequent SDF attacks on army sites in Manbij, the ministry further condemned the SDF’s intermittent closures of major roads in Aleppo city, labeling these actions as violations of agreements with the Syrian government.

Earlier, the SDF accused Damascus-affiliated groups of provocative actions and ceasefire violations across several areas, including near Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo countryside, as well as the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods—claims the Syrian Ministry of Defense subsequently dismissed.

The ministry also dismissed footage purportedly showing significant army reinforcements heading toward contact lines near Deir Hafer and Tishrin Dam, calling the movements “military training.”

Tensions between Damascus and the SDF persist despite a March agreement to integrate some SDF units into the Syrian army. In recent weeks, both sides exchanged fire in Aleppo’s countryside and carried out limited incursions, particularly following the recent “The Unity of Stance Conference.”