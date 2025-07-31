UK delegation backs Kurdistan security, urges halt to drone attacks

Shafaq News – Erbil

A senior British military delegation on Thursday reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The delegation, led by Edward Algreen, Senior Adviser at the UK Ministry of Defence for the Middle East and North Africa, and Andrew Beasley, the British Consul General in Kurdistan, discussed Iraq’s security and political developments and the need to bolster military cooperation between Erbil and London.

According to Barzani’s office, the delegation condemned recent drone strikes on the Kurdistan Region, calling them “unacceptable violations of security.” They urged an immediate end to the attacks and stressed the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable.

Both sides underscored the necessity of closer military and security coordination, particularly in counterterrorism efforts and regional defense. The talks also touched on relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal government, as well as the political situation within the region.