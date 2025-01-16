Iraq’s PM pledges support for scholarship students in UK

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with a group of Iraqi scholarship students studying at British universities as part of his official visit to the United Kingdom.

According to his media office, Al-Sudani discussed the students' academic progress, addressed their essential needs, and ordered the resolution of administrative challenges faced by some. He underscored the government’s priority on supporting Iraqi students abroad, expressing confidence “in their potential academic and scientific achievements and the valuable expertise they will bring back to serve Iraq.”

The prime minister announced that the Council of Ministers had approved an additional 62 billion dinars (about $48M) in the 2025 budget to sustain the scholarship program. “This funding aims to ensure the students’ continued studies, sustain their stipends, and reaffirm the government’s strong commitment to supporting higher education and enabling Iraqi students to earn advanced degrees from prestigious international universities.”