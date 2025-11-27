UK denounces Khor Mor attack, urges accountability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United Kingdom condemns the overnight drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region, warning that repeated attacks on critical infrastructure undermine Iraq’s stability and place civilians at risk.

In a post on X, British Ambassador to Iraq, Irfan Siddiq, said such assaults “endanger Iraq’s stability and the safety of its people,” adding that the UK supports efforts to secure strategic sites and protect essential energy facilities.

He urged Iraqi authorities to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.

The Khor Mor field, located in Chamchamal in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, is one of Iraq’s largest gas installations and a main source of fuel for power generation in the Kurdistan Region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest strike. In similar incidents in 2024 at the same facility, Kurdish authorities accused armed forces linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces of carrying out the attacks.