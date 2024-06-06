Kurdistan Region to hold parliamentary election this year, confirms president Barzani

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, confirmed on Thursday that parliamentary election will be held this year with participation from all political parties.

Barzani's announcement came during a meeting with British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen.

A statement by the region's presidency said President Barzani discussed with his guest the UK-Iraq and UK-Kurdistan relations, Iraq's political and security situation, the upcoming parliamentary election in the Kurdistan region, and the progress in the talks between Erbil and Baghdad.

The two sides agreed that resolving the differences between the federal and regional governments should take into consideration the rights of the citizens in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.

Barzani stressed that Iraq's stability hinges on a mutual understanding between Erbil and Baghdad to find fundamental solutions and implement the constitution.

The President assured that the conducting parliamentary election in Kurdistan will be held this year, with "the participation of all parties and communities."

Ambassador Hitchen commended President Barzani’s efforts to ensure that the elections takes place.

The meeting, attended by the British Consul General in Erbil, also touched recent developments in the Middle East and other jssues of mutual interest, the statement said.