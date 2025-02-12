Barzani, Hitchen discuss regional risks, future of Syrian Kurds

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen on Wednesday, exchanging views on the steps for forming the next government in the Kurdistan Region and the situation of Kurds in Syria.

The meeting, held at Barzani's Saladin Resort in Erbil, covered political and security developments in the region, as well as the challenges faced by the Kurdish population in Syria and the risks threatening regional stability.

They also discussed the ongoing efforts to form the next Kurdistan government, focusing on the points of contention between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Hitchen’s visit to Barzani was also a farewell meeting, as he is concluding his diplomatic mission in Iraq. Barzani extended his best wishes to the ambassador for success in his future endeavors.

Recently, The United Kingdom has appointed Irfan Siddiq as its new ambassador to Baghdad, transferring incumbent Stephen Hitchen to another post.