Leader Masoud Barzani discusses Global Coalition future, terrorism threats with British official

Shafaq News/ Leader of the Kurdistan democratic party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met, on Thursday, with Admiral Edward Allgren, the British government’s senior political and military advisor for the Middle East and North Africa, to discuss the future of the Global Coalition in Iraq and the ongoing threat of terrorism.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the talks covered Iraq’s political and security situation, recent regional developments, and coordination between Coalition forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga. Reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga were also highlighted.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to the British government for its support of the Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS and acknowledged the United Kingdom’s role in assisting with reforms within the ministry.