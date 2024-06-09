KDP confirms participation in upcoming regional election

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, a spokesperson for the Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday.

Jumana al-Ghalai, IHEC spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The KDP has submitted a letter of intent to IHEC’s Department of Political Parties and Organizations, expressing its desire to participate in the 2024 Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections."

This announcement follows the statement made by Marwan Mohammed, head of the Erbil Election Office, on Saturday, which opened the door for alliances, entities, parties, individuals, and component candidates to register for the upcoming vote.

The commission, according to Mohammed, has submitted a request to reschedule the election to September 5, but awaits a confirmation from the Kurdistan region’s presidency. “Any date beyond September is applicable,” he said.

On March 18, the KDP announced a boycott of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections and threatened to withdraw from the political process in Iraq if the "State Administration" coalition failed to adhere to the agreements made among its members.