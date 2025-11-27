Iraqi Presidency condemns Khor Mor strike

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Presidency denounced the drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province, warning that the attack aims to undermine the country’s security gains and disrupt the national economy.

In a statement, the Presidency described the attack as “a desperate attempt to target the stability achieved in the country, damage the national economy, and provoke chaos.” It called for a “serious and comprehensive investigation” to identify those responsible and urged political forces to unite behind national priorities to prevent further violence.

The Khor Mor field in Chamchamal district was hit late Wednesday by what security officials said were explosive-laden drones, sparking a fire and causing material damage but no casualties. The strike forced a halt in gas flows to several power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity.

