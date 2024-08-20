Pearl cuts ties with Enerflex over Khor Mor delays to "protect the KRI people"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Dana Gas announced that Pearl Petroleum Co. Ltd. has officially terminated its contract with Enerflex, the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the Khor Mor 250 gas production increase project, on August 19, 2024.

Pearl stated, "Enerflex's poor performance in executing contracted work severely impacted its ability to meet obligations, causing significant delays in the project in Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI)."

"Consequently, Pearl had to step in directly to ensure the project's timely and successful completion," it added.

"To protect our interests, stakeholders, and the KRI people, we have issued this termination notice."

Moreover, "Pearl reserves its full rights under the contract, including claims for damages," the company pointed out.

Notably, the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya is Iraq's largest-producing gas field, covering 135 square kilometers. With 8.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves, it is crucial to generating electricity, supplying 67% of Kurdistan's needs. Managed by a consortium led by Dana Gas, production has been disrupted by repeated attacks, delaying expansion plans.