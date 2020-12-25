Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-25T07:27:58+0000
Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria

Shafaq News / Violent clashes in and around Ain Issa in northeastern Syria has renewed between the Turkey-backed National Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

There was bombardment with heavy artillery on several axes in the villages of Al-Mushayrefah, Jahbal, and Al-Wasita, east of Ain Issa town.

SDF military source told Shafaq News Agency that large SDF reinforcements have deployed in the outskirts of Town to repel the attacks.

Meanwhile, al-Watan newspaper, which is close to the Syrian government, reported a Syrian-Russian proposal was sent to SDF to hand Ain Issa to the Syrian regime to avoid a possible Turkish attack.

There is no SDF decision yet in this regard the newspaper said.

Al-Watan pointed out to "a possible US intervention to prevent Turkey from attacking Ain Issa."

Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Ain Issa, east of the Euphrates (Al-Furat) River, also has a sprawling camp for displaced people where the SDF has held families of ISIS fighters, including foreigners.

The SDF is an alliance in north and east Syria which worked with the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS.

related

Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region

Date: 2020-12-02 11:15:02
Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region

A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-21 21:06:37
A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

Date: 2019-07-17 15:38:59
Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-24 11:56:26
After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Heavy snow closes the crossing between Kurdistan Region and Turkey

Date: 2019-12-10 13:15:10
Heavy snow closes the crossing between Kurdistan Region and Turkey

AANES: our capacity to store wheat increased to 900,000 tons

Date: 2020-12-07 17:41:44
AANES: our capacity to store wheat increased to 900,000 tons

Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-30 09:22:14
Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey

Date: 2020-10-20 09:50:02
Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey