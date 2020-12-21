A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Russian military police conducted on Monday a patrol in Al-Hasakah Province, northeastern Syria.

Ground and air units were involved in the patrol around Dirk region.

“The patrol came from the city of Qamishli to Dirk then returned to their starting point."

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.