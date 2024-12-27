Turkish strike injures five SDF fighters in Kobani

Shafaq News/ On Friday, five Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters were injured in a Turkish drone strike in the rural area of Ain al-Arab (Kobani), as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

“The Turkish drone targeted three military vehicles carrying rocket launchers in the villages of Manif and Karak in the Ain al-Arab region, resulting in five SDF injuries and significant damage to the vehicles, which caught fire,” according to SOHR.

“Additionally, artillery strikes targeted the Khafiya al-Salem silos and the village of Qazali in the western countryside of Tal Abyadh, north of Raqqa.”

The Observatory noted that with this latest strike, “the number of Turkish drone attacks on areas under the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria since the beginning of 2024 has risen to 219, resulting in 101 fatalities and injuries to over 64 military personnel and 80 civilians, including six women and five children.”

Last Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened the "Kurdish militants" in Syria with two options: "either lay down their arms or be buried in Syrian soil with their weapons."

On December 24, the SDF expressed willingness to join the new Syrian army, provided discussions are held beforehand.

Farhad Shami, head of the SDF media center, told Sky News Arabia, "We are ready for any war, whatever the cost, and also prepared for a diplomatic solution. For 20 days, we have been facing Turkish-backed factions."

"Turkiye seeks to control more Syrian territory, and we are a barrier to their ambitions in Syria," Shami added, clarifying that “the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is within Turkish territory, and SDF forces are not on the border with Turkiye but are Kurdish security forces.”

"There is no agreement regarding Manbij, and the US insists it remains neutral," Shami continued, affirming, "There have been no breaches by the SDF, and Turkish claims are typical excuses since 2011. Turkish plans primarily target northern and eastern Syria."

Shami also noted that "Turkiye is trying to exploit the power vacuum in Damascus to expand into Syrian territories. This colonial policy cannot be ignored."