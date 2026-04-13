Coordination Framework postpones meeting amid internal disagreements

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework's meeting, scheduled for Monday at the residence of Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) National Movement, has been postponed after several Framework leaders boycotted the session, a political source told Shafaq News.

The postponement will hold until attendance of all leadership is confirmed, to settle the prime ministerial file within the constitutional 15-day window following the election of the president.

Amer al-Fayez, head of the Tasmeem Alliance, had revealed that the Framework was intended to discuss nine prime ministerial candidates at Monday's meeting.

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