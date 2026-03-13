IRI offers $100K+ bounty for information on US personnel

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced Friday a 150 million IQD (about $114K) reward for information on US personnel whereabouts.

The group claimed US personnel had increasingly moved to civilian locations after tightening security pressure around American military facilities. It said the reward would be granted for “accurate advance information” that could lead to the “capture or neutralization of senior US military or intelligence officials.”

The statement added that tips could be submitted through secure channels at facilities run by armed factions across Iraq, promising confidentiality and protection for informants.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions since the outbreak of the US–Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28.

Earlier this week, the same factions claimed they had killed 13 Americans and wounded dozens more in 291 operations carried out over 12 days, while also saying 31 drone and rocket attacks targeted US bases in Iraq and the region within the past 24 hours.