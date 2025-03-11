Holy month of Ramadan aid: Food baskets reach Erbil’s needy

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation and the Barzani Charity Foundation have distributed thousands of food baskets to low-income families and individuals with special needs in Erbil as part of the holy month of Ramadan support campaign.

“The Rwanga Foundation provided 2,500 food baskets in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, each containing nine essential food items weighing 40 kilograms,” foundation executive director Hassan Shekh Aladin told journalists.

Separately, the Barzani Charity Foundation distributed 1,000 food baskets to municipal workers, environmental activists, and disadvantaged families. Each basket contained 14 food items.

Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) official Ismail Abdul Aziz told Shafaq News that the initiative, which began in the second week of Ramadan, will continue across the Kurdistan Region until the end of the holy month.

About Rwanga and BCF

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation focuses on improving education, economic development, youth empowerment, and environmental protection. Its projects have supported over three million people, including refugees and displaced individuals. The organization is also committed to addressing climate change through innovative local projects.

The BCF, established in 2005 in Erbil, operates as a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani heads its board of founders. The foundation has secured official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments and was accredited by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2016. It has also been recognized as a registered charity in the US, UK, and Kuwait.