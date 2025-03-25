Ramadan in Iraq: Baghdad traditions meet Erbil’s festive nights

Shafaq News/ As the crescent moon heralds the arrival of Ramadan, Iraq's cities of Baghdad and Erbil embrace the holy month with a tapestry of traditions that blend spiritual devotion, solidarity, and festivities, offering a unique experience for residents and visitors alike.

For Muslims around the world, Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal. From dawn until sunset, they abstain from food and drink, gathering each evening with family and neighbors to break their fast over a meal known as Iftar. But beyond its religious significance, the month also inspires acts of generosity and celebration across homes and public spaces.

In Baghdad, Ramadan traditions begin at home. One of the most enduring customs is the exchange of Iftar trays between families. Residents prepare generous portions of rice, soup, vegetables, fruit, desserts, and appetizers to share with neighbors and relatives—often in honor of deceased loved ones. In the final ten days of the month, this act of sharing expands to include struggling families, turning a social ritual into a charitable gesture that reflects the compassion at the heart of the holy month.

Old cafés come alive after sunset in the capital. At Dar Al-Atraqchi, a venue built to preserve Baghdad’s historic atmosphere, locals gather to enjoy traditional “maqam” music and hear professional storytellers known as Al-Qassakhun, who keep oral history alive, offering a journey through memory.

After dinner, many residents take part in Mheibes, a traditional Ramadan game where large groups gather to guess who’s hiding a small ring. Played between neighborhoods and accompanied by sweets and laughter, the game fosters friendly rivalry and strengthens social ties across generations.

Ramadan takes on a more festive, public character in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. The city’s municipality has launched the annual “Ramadan Nights” festival near the historic citadel, drawing families and visitors to a vibrant open-air market. Rows of stalls offer traditional Kurdish dishes, handmade crafts, and nightly performances that highlight the region’s cultural diversity.

Organizers said the event is intended to provide “a space for shared experience—a place where residents and tourists alike can connect over the flavors, sounds, and spirit of Ramadan.”

The festival, which runs through the end of the month, has transformed Erbil’s old city center into a celebration of food, identity, and togetherness.

Despite their different rhythms, Baghdad and Erbil share the same pulse during Ramadan. Whether through a quiet meal delivered to a neighbor’s doorstep or a bustling night under lantern-lit skies, both cities reflect the deeper meaning of the month: reflection, generosity, and the ties that bind communities together.