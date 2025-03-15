Rwanga launches tree campaign: “Every Planting is a Hope”

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation, led by its President and Founder Idris Nechirvan Barzani, launched a tree-planting campaign at Erbil Polytechnic University on Friday.

On X, the Foundation stated that the campaign, held under the slogan “Every Planting is a Hope,” marked the anniversary of Kurdish national leader Mustafa Barzani’s birth and aimed to “promote environmental awareness” among students and academics.

The Rwanga Foundation also emphasized its dedication to implementing environmental initiatives throughout the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, reflecting Founder Barzani’s vision to “fostering a culture of planting and environmental protection.”

On March 14, 2025, marking the anniversary of the birth of Kurdish national leader Mustafa Barzani, Idris Nechirvan Barzani, President and Founder of the Rwanga Foundation, participated in a planting campaign at Erbil Polytechnic University under the slogan "Every Planting is a… pic.twitter.com/C9gi4FUNSr — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) March 14, 2025

About Rwanga Foundation

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropic organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicated to providing quality education for every child. Over the years, the foundation has broadened its scope to encompass various initiatives, including economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects have benefited over three million people, including refugees and displaced individuals, highlighting its commitment to community support and development. The organization is also focused on addressing climate change through innovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Foundation plays a significant role in promoting higher education in the region, with its chancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.