Earth Hour: Erbil powers down

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Erbil province, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, marked Earth Hour by cutting non-essential lighting from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM in coordination with the global climate initiative.

“We are participating with 190 countries and 7,000 cities,” Aso Shakak, head of the Avyar environmental organization told Shafaq News Agency, emphasizing the campaign’s focus on curbing pollution, encouraging environmental responsibility, and raising public awareness.

Government officials and environmental organizations across the city participated in the event. The campaign, observed annually on the last Saturday of March, aims to highlight the impact of energy use on the environment and promote climate action.