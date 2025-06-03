Rwanga Foundation launches water distribution for 550 Erbil families

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Rwanga Foundation launched a water distribution campaign targeting several neighborhoods in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

In a statement, the foundation announced the initiative covers the neighborhoods of Shawes, Farmanbaran, Qalay Nwe, and Binaslawa. Under the plan, clean water is being delivered daily to 550 families.

The campaign is part of broader support for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s emergency water response plan. The effort is expected to continue for three months, aiming to provide reliable and consistent access to water for the most affected households.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Erbil. Initially focused on expanding access to quality education for children in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, its mission has since grown to include youth empowerment, economic development, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian relief. The foundation also supports local climate initiatives aligned with its environmental goals.

Rwanga operates across Iraq through four primary sectors: education, youth, environment, and support for vulnerable groups. Since its founding, the organization has reached more than 3 million people through a range of aid and development programs.