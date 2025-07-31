Rwanga Foundation distributes 22M liters of water in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation continues its water distribution campaign in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, marking its 49th consecutive day supplying residents with drinking water.

A statement from the foundation reports nearly 22 million liters distributed, reaching more than 13,000 families and 68,000 residents across the city.

رۆژی ٤٩م، لە هەڵمەتی دابەشکردنی ئاو لە چەند گەڕەکێکی شاری هەولێرلەو ماوەیەدا نزیکەی ٢٢،٠٠٠،٠٠٠ ملیۆن لیتر ئاو بەسەر هاوڵاتییاندا دابەشکراوە و زیاتر لە ١٣،٠٠٠ هەزار خێزان و ٦٨،٠٠٠ هەزار هاوڵاتی سوودمەند بوون. بەردوامینDay 49 of the Water Distribution Campaign in Several… pic.twitter.com/Q0VABl1hHZ — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) July 30, 2025

Erbil relies on springs and flowing rivers for 35% of its water supply, with the remaining 65% drawn from groundwater. The province has repeatedly faced seasonal shortages due to prolonged droughts, declining rainfall, limited storage infrastructure, and rapid urban growth, which strain existing resources.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.