Basra families preserve Eid traditions through shared meals

Shafaq News- Basra

Residents of Iraq’s southern city of Basra continue to preserve long-standing Eid al-Adha traditions that emphasize family ties, neighborhood solidarity, and communal gatherings despite changing social conditions.

From the early hours of the holiday morning, older neighborhoods across Basra come alive with prayers, family visits, and the exchange of greetings as residents move through narrow streets visiting relatives and neighbors.

In several districts, particularly al-Zubair and parts of central Basra, the tradition of exchanging homemade food dishes remains widely practiced. Families send plates of traditional meals to neighboring homes, turning streets and gatherings into shared community feasts that reflect the city’s strong social and family bonds.

In al-Mutaiha area in central Basra, residents maintain a custom that dates back more than a century. After dawn prayers, families gather at al-Jibal Mosque, affiliated with the al-Aqrab family, where residents of different backgrounds contribute dishes to a large communal table.

Organizers said preparations begin the night before Eid, with women cooking traditional meals at home while one dish from each household is brought to the mosque at dawn to form a single shared banquet.

Jassem al-Aqrab, the preacher of al-Jibal Mosque, told Shafaq News that the tradition represents “a social legacy preserved by the people of the area despite the passage of time,” adding that the younger generations still adhere to it because it strengthens the spirit of one family and brings everyone together around one table without distinction.

This year’s ceremony was attended by Turkiye’s Consul General in Basra, Umut Turki, who joined residents at the communal gathering.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Turki said the traditions resembled social customs found in some Turkish cities and reflected “the closeness of traditions and cultures among the peoples of the region.”