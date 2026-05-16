EU congratulates Iraq’s new government, backs stronger cooperation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, welcomed the formation of Iraq’s new government on Saturday and congratulated Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on retaining his post.

Kallas praised the level of coordination and cooperation between the European Union and Iraq, expressing hope for continued joint work to strengthen bilateral relations and advance mutual interests.

Iraq’s parliament voted on May 14 to grant confidence to Ali Al-Zaidi’s government and its ministerial program, approving 14 ministers while postponing votes on nine ministries until after the Eid Al-Adha holiday expected on May 27.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed