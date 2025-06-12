Iraq offers condolences to India Ahmedabad plane crash
2025-06-12T17:17:06+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences to India following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft.
In an official statement, the ministry expressed “deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims”, which occurred this morning and involved a flight carrying 242 passengers.
The ministry also conveyed condolences to the families of victims from the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada, noting that the tragedy affected multiple nationalities.