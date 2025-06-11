Al-Sudani backs Iraq’s regional role in EU, UNSC talks

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s pivotal regional role and the importance of partnerships with global powers, particularly the EU and UN Security Council (UNSC) permanent members.

During a meeting with EU Ambassadors to Iraq and envoys from UNSC permanent members, al-Sudani highlighted his government’s commitment to resolving domestic issues through legal and constitutional means, while fostering justice and equality.

The envoys praised Iraq’s efforts in hosting the recent Arab League summit in Baghdad and expressed support for the government’s push to safeguard minority rights and maintain social peace. They also voiced interest in boosting economic and trade cooperation.

Al-Sudani urged international action to end Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, condemning it as a form of genocide. He emphasized Iraq’s neutral regional stance, commitment to diplomacy, and support for balanced negotiations between the US and Iran.

On Syria, the PM reaffirmed Iraq’s support for a political settlement based on citizenship, while also backing Lebanon’s political stability and condemning Israeli attacks that disrupt reconstruction efforts.

Al-Sudani underscored his country’s ongoing cooperation with Kuwait on the issues of missing persons and archived materials. He also commemorated the 2014 fall of Mosul to ISIS, thanking international partners for their help in combating terrorism.