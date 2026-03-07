Iraq prolongs airspace shutdown for another 72 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday extended the closure of the country’s airspace to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights for an additional 72 hours as regional security concerns persist.

In a notice, the authority said that the restriction will remain in effect from 12:00 p.m. local time (09:00 UTC) on Saturday until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, citing ongoing assessments of the security situation and regional developments.

The authority had previously prolonged the suspension of air navigation on Wednesday for 72 hours.