$250K-a-day loss: Iraq tallies cost of Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News/ Iraq is losing over $250,000 per day due to the airspace closure amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, an Iraqi MP revealed on Tuesday.

The member of the Parliamentary Transport Committee, Amer Abdul-Jabbar, told Shafaq News that “more than 500 aircraft used to pass through Iraqi airspace daily before the outbreak of the war, with Iraq collecting $450 per plane, meaning monthly revenues amounted to several million dollars.”

He added that Iraq has also lost other aviation-related revenues, including those from incoming and outgoing flights, ticket sales, services, and airline operations.

Abdul-Jabbar urged the Ministry of Transport to document all losses in official records to be submitted in a protest memorandum by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the UN, demanding compensation for damages.