Israeli army prepares Gaza occupation plans

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Friday, the Israeli army announced that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situation assessment meeting at the Southern Command headquarters with senior military officials to formulate operational plans and prepare for the continuation of the war in Gaza.

The meeting followed the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Zamir stated that the army will expand its military planning in the coming days as part of efforts to secure its forces, adding that the goal is to "create the conditions for the return of hostages and the removal of Hamas rule in Gaza."

CNN quoted an Israeli official as saying the comprehensive plan to "take control of Gaza is expected to take five months." However, other Israeli media outlets cited officials expressing concerns that implementing Netanyahu’s plan could take years and result in heavy losses.

Meanwhile, Hamas described the Israeli decision to occupy Gaza as a war crime. In a statement, the group said it had done everything necessary to support ceasefire efforts and would continue taking steps toward reaching an agreement.

“The cabinet’s decision clearly explains the sudden Israeli withdrawal from the latest round of negotiations," the group added, reaffirming its willingness for a comprehensive deal involving the release of all Israeli prisoners in exchange for an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Hamas also stated that the decision shows "Netanyahu and his government are indifferent to the fate of their captives and that it will cost them dearly and will not be a walk in the park." The movement criticized the use of the term "control" instead of "occupation," calling it "a blatant attempt to evade legal responsibility for the consequences of their crime."

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza, killing several Palestinians in various areas, including individuals involved in securing aid deliveries. The Ministry of Health in Gaza also reported the deaths of four people—two of them children—within the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition.