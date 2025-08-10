Arab League condemns Israeli Gaza occupation plan

Shafaq News – Cairo

The Arab League on Sunday condemned Israel’s newly approved plan to seize Gaza City as a “dangerous escalation” and called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions, enforce an immediate ceasefire, and ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Meeting in emergency session at Palestine’s request, the League’s permanent representatives—chaired by Jordan—said Israel’s military operations and settlement policies in Gaza and the West Bank violate international law and amount to “open aggression” against Arab states and their security. The discussions centered on Israel’s security cabinet decision to reoccupy the Strip.

The plan envisions a six months-long campaign starting with the forced relocation of more than 800,000 residents to southern Gaza over at least 45 days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the move while denying it represents a permanent occupation. The League’s resolution countered that the strategy aims to “liquidate the Palestinian cause” and strip Palestinians of their rights.

Citing Gaza’s Health Ministry, the League said 200 civilians—half of them children—have died from hunger during the war, accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation. It also alleged that “death traps” under the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Authority” had killed 1,500 people and wounded thousands more.

The resolution instructed Algeria and Somalia, the Arab League’s current representatives on the Security Council, to submit a draft obligating Israel to halt its offensive, allow unconditional aid access, and end its occupation. Member states were urged to block arms transfers, review economic relations, and pursue legal proceedings against Israeli officials over alleged war crimes.

The League also reiterated backing for Palestinian political unity and the Palestinian Authority’s assumption of full governance over Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, under a unified legal and security framework. “The United States has a particular responsibility to pressure Israel to halt aggression and crimes against Palestinians, including forced displacement and unlawful occupation,” the resolution stated.