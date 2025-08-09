Gaza leaders push Hamas to transfer authority

Shafaq News – Gaza

Prominent Palestinian figures in Gaza urge Hamas to hand the territory’s administration to an Arab committee led by Egypt as a transitional step toward full governance by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the appeal—endorsed by national figures, academics, union leaders, former prisoners, and tribal elders from across the political spectrum—calls for Hamas to “immediately” transfer authority to the proposed Arab-led body to enable the PA and state institutions to assume full control.

In a statement titled “People and Homeland First – National Rescue Document”, the signatories argued that the handover is essential to ending nearly two years of what they described as an open massacre and genocide, characterized by mass displacement and destruction.

They framed the proposal as a way to safeguard the remaining homeland and population, prevent forced displacement and alternative homeland schemes, honor the sacrifices of the dead, and put national interests above factional or regional agendas, while urging a comprehensive dialogue under the Palestine Liberation Organization’s framework in line with the July 14 rescue document, a previous initiative that called for unified Palestinian leadership to address the ongoing crisis.

The appeal comes amid Israel’s security cabinet approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phased plan to capture Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to consolidate control over the entire strip.