IRGC launches massive missile and drone attacks on Israel and US Bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it had carried out intensive missile and drone attacks, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.

In a statement, the IRGC said 27 American bases across the region were among the targets, in addition to Tel Nof airbase and the Israeli military’s general headquarters in HaKirya, as well as what it described as a major defense industrial complex in Tel Aviv. “Iran’s armed forces would not allow alarm sirens in Israel and at American bases to fall silent,” the statement added, pledging further retaliatory steps through successive strikes.

Earlier, the IRGC had vowed to respond to the “terrorist crime” committed by the United States and Israel through the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the death of the Supreme Leader “will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of Khamenei, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.

Read more:Iranian media confirms death of Ayatollah Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes