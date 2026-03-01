Trump threatens overwhelming force if Iran responds to US strikes

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that if Iran retaliates for US strikes, "The United States will hit Iran with a force that has never been seen before.”

Posting on Truth Social he added, "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

On February 28, Trump confirmed the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing him as one of the most evil people in history. He framed the killing as “a moment of justice for Iranians and for victims worldwide who suffered under Khamenei’s rule,” noting that Khamenei could not evade highly advanced intelligence and tracking systems. "The operation involved close cooperation from Israel,” he stated.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out intensive missile and drone attacks, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region. In a statement, the IRGC said 27 American bases across the region were among the targets, in addition to Tel Nof airbase and the Israeli military’s general headquarters in HaKirya, as well as what it described as a major defense industrial complex in Tel Aviv.