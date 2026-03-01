EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 211,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments averaged 160,000 bpd last week, 56.7% less than the previous week’s average of 371,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from ten major suppliers fell to 6.101 million bpd, down 101,000 bpd from 6 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 4.050 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 444,000 bpd, Mexico with 414,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 339,000 bpd.

Imports also included Columbia at 240,000 bpd, Nigeria at 163,000 bpd, Libya at 139,000 bpd, Brazil at 115,000 bpd and Ecuador at 36,000 bpd.