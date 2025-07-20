EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US jump 150,000 bpd

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq surged last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA reported that US crude imports from eight major suppliers averaged 5.623 million barrels per day (bpd), up 207,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.416 million bpd.

Iraqi oil exports accounted for 314,000 bpd, an increase of 150,000 bpd compared to the previous week’s 164,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top exporter to the US, shipping 3.339 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia (523,000 bpd), Mexico (372,000 bpd), Colombia (345,000 bpd), and Brazil (253,000 bpd).

Nigeria and Ecuador also contributed 252,000 and 216,000 bpd, respectively. No imports were reported from Venezuela or Libya.