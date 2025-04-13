EIA: Rise in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.328 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 869.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 6.197 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 167.000 bpd last week, which represented 35.000 bpd higher than the previous week’s average of 132.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.940 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 598.000 bpd, Venezuela came next with 285.000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 140.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 123.000 bpd from Nigeria, 54.000 bpd from Ecuador, and 21.000 bpd from Columbia.