EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.964 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 52.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 6.016 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 152.000 bpd last week, which represented 28.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 180.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.985 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 362.000 bpd, Saudi Arabia came next with 333.000 bpd, and Columbia with 262.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 240.000 bpd from Venezuela, 129.000 bpd from Brazil, 103.000 bpd from Ecuador, and 86.000 bpd from Libya.