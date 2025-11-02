EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 4.708 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 508.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.216 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 92.000 bpd last week, which represented 163.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 255.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.580 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 257.000 bpd, Mexico came next with 256.000 bpd, and Brazil with 141.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 121.000 bpd from Venezuela, 119.000 bpd from Nigeria, 72.000 bpd from Columbia, and 70.000 bpd from Ecuador.