Iraq’s oil exports to China surged 35% in January

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to China’s refineries rose by 35.1% in January 2025, the Chinese Customs Administration revealed on Tuesday.

According to the administration’s statistics, Iraq's oil exports to 32 Chinese refineries reached 1.135 million metric tons, equivalent to 8.285 million barrels, up from 840,000 tons (6.132 million barrels) in December 2024.

Iraq ranked fifth among the top suppliers to China’s independent refineries, trailing Malaysia with 5 million tons—largely Iranian oil rebranded as Malaysian—followed by Saudi Arabia with 3.072 million tons, Russia with 2.624 million tons, and the UAE with 1.212 million tons.

Canada placed sixth with 400,000 tons, Angola seventh with 269,000 tons, Ecuador eighth with 135,000 tons, and Congo ninth with 126,000 tons.

Overall, crude imports by China’s independent refiners fell 21.1% in January to 13.975 million tons from 17.714 million tons in December, the data showed.