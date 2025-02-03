EIA: Canada leads US oil imports in January

Shafaq News/ Canada remained the top crude oil supplier to the United States in January 2025, exporting an average of 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and analytics firm Kpler.

Mexico ranked second with 457,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 275,000 bpd. Venezuela secured the fourth spot with 228,000 bpd, trailed by Brazil at 225,000 bpd and Colombia at 210,000 bpd.

Iraq was the seventh-largest crude exporter to the US, shipping 198,000 bpd, while Nigeria ranked eighth with 139,000 bpd. Ecuador rounded out the top nine at 120,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, the White House announced on Saturday that President Donald Trump had ordered tariffs on Canadian and Mexican energy imports, citing a "National Emergency" linked to illegal immigration.

Under the new plan, Mexican energy imports will face a 25% tariff, while Canadian energy products will receive a 10% tariff discount.

Canada and Mexico are the largest foreign suppliers of crude to US refineries, together accounting for roughly a quarter of the oil processed into gasoline, heating fuel, and other products, according to the US Department of Energy.