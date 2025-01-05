Iraq’s oil exports to the US exceed 6 million barrels in December

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed 6 million barrels in December 2024, marking a notable increase from the previous month, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Tuesday.

According to the EIA, “Iraq exported 6.696 million barrels of crude oil to the US in December, up from 6.161 million barrels in November.”

The data highlighted fluctuations in daily export averages throughout the month, with 213,000 barrels per day (bpd) recorded in the first week, 209,000 bpd in the second week, 229,000 bpd in the third week, and 212,000 bpd in the fourth week.

The report ranked Iraq as the fifth-largest oil exporter to the US in December, trailing Canada, which maintained its position as the top exporter, followed by Mexico, Brazil, and Venezuela.

Among Arab nations, Iraq emerged as the leading oil exporter to the US, outperforming Saudi Arabia and Libya.