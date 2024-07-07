EIA reports a decline in Iraq's oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.400 million bpd, down by 4,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.396 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 161954,000 bpd last week, a decrease by 4,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 191,000 bpd."

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.918 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 332,000 bpd, Colombia with 276,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 222,000 bpd.

Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Lybia, and Brazil trailed with 152,000 bpd, 146,000 bpd, 89,000 and 74,000 respectively.