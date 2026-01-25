EIA: Iraq oil exports to US rise over the week

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose to 251,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments were up 42,000 bpd from 209,000 bpd a week earlier.

Total US crude imports from nine major suppliers fell to 5.585 million bpd, down 649,000 bpd from 6.234 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 4.108 million bpd, followed by Colombia with 357,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 296,000 bpd, and Mexico with 242,000 bpd.

Imports also included Ecuador at 102,000 bpd, Venezuela at 101,000 bpd, Brazil at 71,000 bpd, and Nigeria at 39,000 bpd.