President Barzani mourns Iran's Khamenei

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday extended condolences to Iran after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, urging an end to the war and a return to dialogue.

In a statement, Barzani described Khamenei as "the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent religious figure," sharing his solidarity with Iran’s people and leadership during this period of grief.

He also urged the international community to take an active role in ending violence and restoring calm across the region.

Earlier today, the Iraqi government declared three days of official mourning following Khamenei’s death. Iran’s government also announced 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of its leader, suspending state institutions and public events during this period. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council characterized the death of the Supreme Leader as “the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.”