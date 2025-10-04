Iraq security roundup: Fire, arrests, and election crimes

Shafaq News

Below is a roundup of major security and public safety incidents across Iraq on October 4, 2025:

- Industrial Fire (Basra)

A gas pipeline exploded inside the Iron and Steel Factory in Khor al-Zubair, triggering a fire at the facility. Civil Defense units contained the blaze, which caused material damage only.

- Campaign Vandalism (Dhi Qar)

Police in al-Shamiya arrested two suspects caught damaging election posters during patrols in the district. Authorities urged affected candidates to file legal complaints.

- Arrest Campaign (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police detained 43 wanted suspects on various criminal charges during a 24-hour operation. The campaign also resulted in the seizure of an unlicensed rifle, 70 traffic fines, and the arrest of 10 individuals involved in street brawls.

- Armed Attack (Baghdad)

One person was killed in a shooting by unidentified gunmen in the Umm al-Kabr wal-Ghizlan area. Preliminary information suggests the attack stemmed from an old tribal dispute.

- Election Fraud Network (Baghdad / Al-Anbar / Nineveh)

Security forces arrested more than 50 suspects accused of buying and selling voter cards in four provinces.

Baghdad Operations Command detained several suspects and seized 50 voter cards, 13 MasterCards, passports, and a drone.

The National Security Service apprehended 46 others in separate operations across Baghdad, al-Anbar, and Nineveh, confiscating 1,841 voter cards.

All detainees and seized materials were referred to judicial authorities.

- Bride Murder Case (Saladin)

Police in Saladin arrested a man accused of killing a newlywed woman two days after her wedding in a revenge attack. The suspect was apprehended on the same day, and the murder weapon — a large knife — was seized.

Investigators said the victim was found slain in Baiji district, and the suspect confessed under questioning.

- Grenade Arrest (Kirkuk)

Police arrested a masked suspect carrying a hand grenade in the al-Siyada area south of Kirkuk. Security sources said the man, wanted for murder, posed a direct threat to public safety.

The suspect and the seized weapon were transferred to police custody for investigation into potential accomplices.