First stranded Iraqis arrive home as Baghdad plans more evacuations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday announced the arrival of the first group of citizens stranded abroad as authorities continue efforts to repatriate Iraqis affected by regional travel disruptions.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reported that the group traveled from Cairo and entered Iraq through the Arar border crossing after completing the necessary procedures and coordinating with Saudi authorities to facilitate their passage. The ministry noted that its crisis cell —established to manage the situation— remains in constant coordination with government institutions and Iraqi diplomatic missions to organize the return of nationals stranded in several countries.

وصول أول دفعة من المواطنين العراقيين العالقين في الخارج واستمرار جهود إعادتهم إلى أرض الوطن – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/I2nEGZIb14 pic.twitter.com/kFhsDc45XI — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) March 15, 2026

Officials are also arranging the repatriation of Iraqis in India, where several flights are expected in the coming days, particularly for patients who had traveled for medical treatment, it said, adding that preparations are underway to evacuate Iraqi citizens in Lebanon via Jordan before transferring them back to Iraq. Baghdad reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the situation of Iraqis overseas and ensuring their safe return through coordination with national institutions and partner governments.

On Saturday, Iraqi Airways announced special evacuation flights to bring home citizens stranded abroad after regional security tensions disrupted air travel.