Iraq signs reintegration pact for returnees from Syria

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and the Ministry of Migration and Displacement signed a cooperation agreement to coordinate the rehabilitation and reintegration of citizens returning from displacement camps in Syria.

In a joint statement, both sides outlined shared responsibilities, including intelligence coordination and the joint development of reintegration programs to ensure the safe and orderly return of individuals—particularly in areas previously impacted by conflict.

The agreement was described as a "model" for aligning security and humanitarian efforts, to strengthen stability, restore community cohesion, and prevent the resurgence of extremist activity. CTS added that the initiative is part of its broader strategy to tackle the root causes of radicalization and disrupt terrorist recruitment.

Since 2021, the Iraqi government, in partnership with international organizations, has repatriated families from Syria’s al-Hol camp, transferring them to al-Jadaa facility in Nineveh for psychological and social rehabilitation.

However, the program has faced repeated opposition—especially in Nineveh—where families of ISIS victims have expressed concern about the return of individuals with suspected links to the group.