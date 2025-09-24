Israel kills 55+ Palestinians as Gaza hospitals evacuated

Shafaq News – Gaza (Updated at 14:48)

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 60 Palestinians across Gaza on Wednesday, according to medical sources cited by Palestinian outlets.

The deadliest strike reportedly hit Gaza municipality warehouses that were sheltering displaced families, leaving 23 dead, including nine children and six women. Other attacks targeted Gaza City, Rafah in the south, and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

#صور| تصاعد أعمدة الدخان جراء غارات مكثفة يشنها الاحتلال على مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/f8btnbfigl — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 24, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, at least 65,419 Palestinians have been killed and 167,160 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The World Health Organization confirmed that Al-Rantisi, Gaza’s only pediatric specialty hospital, and the Ophthalmic facility, the strip’s sole eye-care center, were evacuated after becoming “unsafe.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that with facilities shutting down and fuel blocked, “more lives will be lost,” urging protection of healthcare and an immediate ceasefire.

Escalating violence near Al-Rantisi and Ophthalmic Hospitals in #Gaza City has made the facilities nonfunctional, unsafe and inaccessible, forcing patients and staff to flee for safety.Al-Rantisi, which was attacked and damaged last week, was Gaza's only specialized pediatric… pic.twitter.com/WP34PCwyBT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 23, 2025

The Gaza-run Health Ministry echoed that the system is “hanging by a thread” and called for urgent international intervention.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed all crossings, leaving hundreds of aid trucks stalled at the border, far below the 500 to 600 daily deliveries needed.

Read more: A Chorus of outcry: NGOs decry Israel's actions as Gaza faces unprecedented suffering

Separately, organizers of the Global Sumud flotilla said Israeli drones launched 13 strikes on 10 of their vessels en route to Gaza, causing extensive damage and jamming communications. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese reported seven ships were hit, urging member states to provide “immediate international protection.”

❗️ALERT❗️@gbsumudflotilla has been attacked 7 times in a short span! Boats hit with sound bombs, explosive flares, and sprayed with suspected chemicals. Radios jammed, calls for help blocked. Immediate international attention AND PROTECTION required!Hands off the Flotilla! pic.twitter.com/huyNZxTp6o — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) September 23, 2025

With more than 70 ships and participants from 44 countries, the flotilla is described by organizers as the largest civilian effort yet to challenge the blockade. Drone surveillance of the convoy had already been documented earlier this month.