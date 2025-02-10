Syria’s al-Sharaa to attend emergency Arab summit in Egypt

Shafaq News/ Arab diplomatic sources revealed, on Monday, that transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has received an invitation to participate in the emergency Arab summit to be hosted by Egypt on February 27.

According to the sources, speaking to Russia Today Arabia, there is no objection to President al-Sharaa's participation—especially given Cairo’s and Arab leaders’ commitment to unifying Arab positions in response to escalating Israeli threats and the critical developments surrounding the Palestinian issue.

Sources further indicated that recent high-level consultations between Egypt and the new Syrian administration have fostered a new understanding. Egypt formally conveyed its security concerns to the new Syrian leadership through Turkiye, following President al-Sharaa's visit to Turkiye and a subsequent visit by his Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaybani, last week, which coincided with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdul-Atty’s visit.

The sources also suggested that a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Syrian President al-Sharaa' is likely to take place on the sidelines of the emergency summit.

Egypt has announced that it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 in Cairo to address the serious developments in the Palestinian issue. This decision comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed that, over the past few days, Egypt has engaged in consultations and coordinated at the highest levels with various Arab states, including the State of Palestine, which requested the summit. Under President al-Sisi’s directives, the Egyptian Foreign Minister held extensive discussions with his Arab counterparts to coordinate Arab positions, review the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, assess the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and plan the emergency summit.

These discussions involved a robust exchange of views on the evolving situation of the Palestinian cause and a reaffirmation of the Arab stance against any measures aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land or encouraging their relocation to countries outside Palestine.

The consultations reflected a broad consensus on the need to pursue a permanent and just political solution to the Palestinian issue, achievable only through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with internationally recognized resolutions.