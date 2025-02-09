Cairo to host emergency Arab summit on Palestinian issue

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Sunday, that Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27, 2025, to address the latest developments concerning the Palestinian issue.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Egypt will organize the summit in coordination with the Kingdom of Bahrain—the current chair of the Arab League—and the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The decision follows recent consultations among Egypt and various Arab states, including Palestine, which has requested the summit to discuss critical recent developments in the region.

The summit comes after widespread regional and global condemnation of US President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip and create what he described as the "Riviera of the Middle East" in the sector after relocating Palestinians elsewhere.

Egypt, Jordan, Palestinians, and Arab countries have categorically rejected all of Trump’s proposals to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland, reaffirming that the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders under a two-state solution remains the only just resolution to the Palestinian cause.

Arab states emphasized the need for a united Arab stance to reject these plans and to take the necessary legal and international measures to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from their lands. The summit will also discuss plans for rebuilding Gaza without removing Palestinians from their territory and supporting the continuation of the ceasefire agreement while preventing any violations.