Egypt to host emergency OIC summit on Palestine after Arab League meeting

Shafaq News/ Egypt announced on Tuesday that it will host an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Palestinian issue, following the upcoming Arab League emergency summit scheduled for February 27 in Cairo.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that the step “to reaffirm the Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic positions regarding the Palestinian cause."

The Ministry emphasized that the summit will stress "the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination and to live in their homeland."

Since January 25, US President Donald Trump has been promoting a plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has been firmly rejected by both nations, as well as other Arab countries and international organizations.

Egypt has reiterated its “rejection of any infringement on these rights, including the right to self-determination, residence on their land, independence, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, Trump stated that he is "committed to buying and owning Gaza," and intends to allocate parts of the territory to other Middle Eastern countries for reconstruction.

In the last Israeli aggression, Gaza was turned into rubble and forced nearly two million of its residents to flee under dire humanitarian conditions, including severe shortages of food, water, and medicine. The war killed over 62,200 people and injured about 111,000 others.